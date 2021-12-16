EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students in East Hartford got in the holiday spirit and shared a love for reading.
A parade float was brought to the Governor William Pitkin Elementary School on Thursday morning.
Children were able to pick out books, gloves, and hats of their choice.
It’s part of the “tis the season to be reading challenge.”
The initiative was launched by the Connecticut Parents Union 10 years ago.
Organizers hoped it could help bring some holiday cheer amid the challenges the pandemic has created for families.
“Right now, we just want to put some extra smiles on the face,” said Gwen Samuel, president and founder, Connecticut Parents Union. “The silver lining of this pandemic was enforced community, so work together for the village. This is the village looking out for the village.”
“Literacy is obviously one of our most important focuses here at Pitkin school,” said Beatrice Corrado, Governor William Pitkin Elementary School. “The fact that they’re going to have books to read during their break, during winter is absolutely exciting.”
The Connecticut Parents Union said it is giving away 1,000 books.
It visited 10 Connecticut cities in four days.
Students will be able to enjoy their books over winter break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.