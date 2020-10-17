CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- If you’ve been dreaming about your next home project, or thinking about how you can transform your home, this weekend is your opportunity to get started.
The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut is holding its Parade of Homes event this weekend.
The Parade of Homes is a great way to get a look at some of the latest trends and styles when it comes to home design.
It’s also been seen during the pandemic that more and more people are staying home and working on ways to transform their homes.
The Parade of Homes event allows people to go through a self-driven tour of 20-plus homes at different phases of construction.
The event will be taking place Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To purchase a ticket, click here.
Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.