NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A parade held on Thursday in New Haven was designed to put some much-needed smiles on a number of young faces, who have already been through so much.
“To actually get out and see some kids, see some smiles in real life, it’s been a tremendous thing for us, and we hope for the kids,” said Brooks Tomb, of Sunshine Kids Foundation.
It’s hard not to smile when you see characters like a minion, Scooby Doo, Buzz Lightyear, and a couple of dinosaurs in downtown New Haven.
“Usually I’m here during the week, hanging out with pediatric oncology kids, playing some games, kind of getting their mind off their chemotherapy, their transfusions,” said Melissa Simoni, of Camp Rising Sun.
However, right now the coronavirus is making that impossible. So, on Thursday morning, Simoni dressed up as a unicorn.
“We decided to get some awesome costumes, awesome signs and show our support,” she said.
A group of nonprofits, whose sole goal is to support families and kids with pediatric cancer, along with the Ronald McDonald House, put together a parade for those at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.
“For a young child, it just helps them to know we’re all in this together,” said Denise Carr, of Yale New Haven Hospital’s Pediatric Oncology unit. “To see these fun characters, to see things happening that’s so much fun, it really helps to bring the normalcy back to what we’re all kind of feeling.”
The waves back from window were priceless, along with the thank you’s from the healthcare workers inside, appreciative of all the support.
“It’s fantastic, it’s heartwarming,” Tomb said.
For many, these days aren’t easy. But a simple act of kindness and a few silly costumes, just shows, how you could spread a lot of joy and shine a little light during a dark time.
“I just had one goal to make these people smile,” Simoni said.
