Cities and towns across Connecticut are hosting Memorial Day ceremonies and parades this weekend.
Saturday, May 25
Newington: Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m.
Rocky Hill: Memorial Day weekend kicks off at Rose Hill park
Waterbury: Vietnam War memorial ceremony, Veterans Park 10 a.m.
Wethersfield: Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m.
Sunday, May 26:
Bristol: Memorial Day parade at 2 p.m.
Milford: Memorial Day parade at 2 p.m.
Waterbury: Memorial Day parade at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 27
Bristol: Memorial Day processional at 10 a.m.
Eastford: Memorial Day parade at 9:30 a.m., with ceremonies to follow
Ellington: Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m.
Hartford: Vietnam veterans rededication ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
Manchester: Memorial Day parade at 9:30 a.m.
Mystic: Decoration Day ceremony at Mystic Seaport
North Stonington: North Stonington Grange at 10 a.m.
Southington: Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m.
South Windsor: Memorial Day parade
Terryville: Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m.
Torrington: Memorial Day parade at 9:30 a.m.
West Hartford: Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m.
Windsor: Memorial Day ceremonies/parade begin at 8 a.m.
Want to include your Memorial Day ceremony or parade? Email it to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.