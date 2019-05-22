Memorial Day Weekend parades

(MGN)

Cities and towns across Connecticut are hosting Memorial Day ceremonies and parades this weekend.

Saturday, May 25

Newington: Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m.

Rocky Hill: Memorial Day weekend kicks off at Rose Hill park

Waterbury: Vietnam War memorial ceremony, Veterans Park 10 a.m.

Wethersfield: Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 26:

Bristol: Memorial Day parade at 2 p.m.

Milford: Memorial Day parade at 2 p.m.

Waterbury: Memorial Day parade at 1 p.m.

Monday, May 27

Bristol: Memorial Day processional at 10 a.m.

Eastford: Memorial Day parade at 9:30 a.m., with ceremonies to follow

Ellington: Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m.

Hartford: Vietnam veterans rededication ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Manchester: Memorial Day parade at 9:30 a.m.

Mystic: Decoration Day ceremony at Mystic Seaport

North Stonington: North Stonington Grange at 10 a.m.

Southington: Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m.

South Windsor: Memorial Day parade

Terryville: Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m.

Torrington: Memorial Day parade at 9:30 a.m.

West Hartford: Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m.

Windsor: Memorial Day ceremonies/parade begin at 8 a.m.

Want to include your Memorial Day ceremony or parade? Email it to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.