NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A paraprofessional was arrested after bringing a handgun into a magnet school in New Haven Friday, police said. 

The staff member said she had a registered handgun in her vehicle, but it was actually on her person, police said. 

Police identified the paraprofessional as 31-year-old Sonetta Powell of North Haven. 

"Powell is a legal Connecticut Pistol Permit holder," New Haven police said. "She was arrested and the gun was seized without incident."

Powell has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and breach of peace in the second degree. 

Powell has a $50,000 bond. 

Joey
Joey

Did anyone get hurt? Seems like another arbitrary law. You can't kiss your wife on a Sunday in Hartford, CT

JustPassing
JustPassing

Whoops!

