NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A paraprofessional was arrested after bringing a handgun into a magnet school in New Haven Friday, police said.
Police say the paraprofessional brought the handgun into Brennan-Rogers Magnet School.
The staff member said she had a registered handgun in her vehicle, but it was actually on her person, police said.
Police identified the paraprofessional as 31-year-old Sonetta Powell of North Haven.
"Powell is a legal Connecticut Pistol Permit holder," New Haven police said. "She was arrested and the gun was seized without incident."
Powell has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and breach of peace in the second degree.
Powell has a $50,000 bond.
(2) comments
Did anyone get hurt? Seems like another arbitrary law. You can't kiss your wife on a Sunday in Hartford, CT
Whoops!
