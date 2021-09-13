NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Public Schools will now require a parent or guardian to accompany students to sporting events, including the high school football games.
This comes after several fights broke out in the stands last Friday at the game between James Hillhouse High School and Hamden High School.
A letter sent to parents on Monday from the school superintendent said “These incidents created conditions that were unsafe for spectators and required intervention by the New Haven Police Department, as well as our public safety officers and administrators. I would like to thank the staff, police officers, and community members who intervened.”
The rule will be in place until further notice.
