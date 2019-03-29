HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- There’s controversy in Hamden over a proposal to add police officers in the town’s elementary schools.
The mayor says it’ll make schools safer, but some parents who disagree have started a petition.
“We feel that elementary schools aren’t appropriate place to have police officers on a day to day basis,” said Jen Pope, founder of Hamden’s Progressive Action Network.
Pope is the mother of a Hamden third grader and fifth grader.
She said she’s worried about the school resource officer (SRO) program coming to her children’s schools and started an online petition against it.
“I think having police officers in schools sends a message to our kids that our schools are not safe, and I worry about their reaction to that,” Pope said.
The SRO program would add two Hamden police officers on a rotating basis to all elementary schools in town.
Mayor Curt Leng said they would essentially be school versions of community-based police officers and they’ll have many roles.
“For mentoring, guidance, providing a role model, and also providing police services when needed,” Leng said.
Supporters say it’ll add another level of safety and security for the district’s youngest students.
“In this day and age, you want to look at all aspects of the education environment and try and make sure that it’s as safe as possible and you’re making an environment for learning that’s the best that you can,” Leng said.
Mayor Leng says the SRO program at the middle school and high school levels has been successful.
However, some parents say it’s not necessary at the elementary school level.
“If we look at schools across the country that have had SROs, they haven’t actually improved safety all, so the evidence suggests they don’t help prevent mass shooting,” Pope said.
The mayor says it can build a trusting relationship between students and police.
“The key to making it successful is making sure that you pick the right person, with the right demeanor, the right compassion and the right training,” Leng said.
The mayor also said before the proposal can be approved, there will be public forums so that parents can weigh in.
The soonest Hamden elementary schools could have SROs is the next school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.