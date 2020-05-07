STORRS, CT (WFSB) -This Saturday is graduation day at UConn, but there won’t be a ceremony on campus.
Instead, students will have a virtual graduation.
However, the father of a graduating senior is now suing the university, saying his daughter did not get the education he paid for.
Campus life has changed dramatically. Students have been getting their education online and there will be no graduation ceremony at Gampel Pavilion.
A father feels he should get a sizable refund, but not everyone feels that way.
Ashley Baldelli picked up her cap and gown on Thursday. The last two months have been a different experience for many college students.
“My teachers were really great in the transition. They not only gave you the chance to learn, but they are also very accommodating,” Baldelli said.
Baldelli will not be graduating alongside her peers, instead she’ll be in her living room with her family for a virtual ceremony on Youtube.
Philip Fraietta is an attorney representing a New York father, Lenny Parris, whose daughter is graduating from UConn.
“These colleges advertise more than we are going to give you some credits, they advertise an entire education and experience, and that’s not being provided right now,” Fraietta said.
UConn says they’ve given back $30 million saying, “We did partial refunds on housing, dining, parking permits and education abroad programs.”
That’s not enough to satisfy Parris or his attorney.
“That is something that ultimately the courts must decide. For a lot of expert discovery, but we believe it’s a sizable portion,” Fraietta said.
This is a class action lawsuit, which means more parents can join in, but at this time, most of the students and their parents are focused on this Saturday’s graduation.
