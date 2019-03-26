HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a man and a woman after they left their infant on a Hartford sidewalk during an argument.
According to police, officers were dispatched to Maple Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived, they found two people had gotten into a verbal argument and chased each other up Maple Avenue on foot.
During that time, they left their 6-week-old baby in a carrier, unsupervised, on the sidewalk.
A good Samaritan witnessed the altercation and brought the baby into a laundromat, out of the 34-degree weather.
Police said around 30 minutes later, the mother, identified as 22-year-old Kenya Anderson, found the good Samaritan and told them to keep the baby.
The mother said she did not want to “catch another DCF case.”
The father of the child, identified as 54-year-old Eddie Stevens was also arrested.
Members of DCF responded and took custody of the infant.
Anderson and Stevens were charged with child abandonment, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.
Both Stevens and Anderson were issued $10,000 bonds and were arraigned on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.