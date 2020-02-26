STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Stratford school board member is resisting calls for his resignation.
Robert DeLorenzo was arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor.
While he was recently convicted of lesser charges, some parents still say he needs to leave and shouldn’t be around children.
DeLorenzo was convicted earlier this month of two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, but Stratford police originally charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault.
According to an arrest warrant, one of the claims was for inappropriately touching an underage girl multiple times.
Channel 3 made multiple efforts to reach DeLorenzo over the phone and by going to his house, but got no response. His lawyer also didn’t respond to a request for comment.
DeLorenzo pled under the Alford Doctrine, which means he doesn’t admit guilt, but agrees prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him. Under his plea, he got no prison time and no probation. He’s also not allowed to contact the victim.
Betsie Gutcheon is among the parents calling for DeLorenzo to step down.
“Shouldn’t our board be held to a higher standard than our teachers even,” Gutcheon said.
Several parents attended a school board meeting to demand his resignation, but school board policy only lets people comment on agenda items.
When asked if there will be a continued presence at board meetings, Gutcheon said, “I would certainly like to, until something is done.”
School Board Chairwoman Allison Delbene understands parents’ concerns.
“I really do understand what everyone in our community, what most in our community have been coming to us to say,” Delbene said.
DeLorenzo’s term expires in 2021. Under state law, the school board has no authority to remove him.
“We’ve heard many concerns and questions and the response is the same unfortunately, that again legally, there’s nothing we can do,” Delbene said.
Delbene declined to comment on whether she thinks DeLorenzo needs to step down, but that hasn’t stopped his own party from calling for his resignation, including committee chairwoman Stephanie Phillips also calling for DeLorenzo’s resignation.
She said in a statement, “This is the only action that will reflect the students in our school system.”
DeLorezno recently told the Connecticut Post he has no intention of stepping down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.