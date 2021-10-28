HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A key Food and Drug Administration vote was in favor of a smaller Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose for children ages 5 to 11.

Connecticut is preparing to vaccinate the age group.

State health officials prepare to roll out Pfizer vaccine to younger kids once it's approved With the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel giving the green light on Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, state health officials are preparing to roll out the vaccine to younger kids here in Connecticut.

The state expects to have nearly 100,000 kid-size doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives the shot the green light, children could start getting vaccinated in Connecticut as soon as Nov. 4.

There are approximately 280,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the state.

The state Department of Public Health said the expected approval of the vaccine for the age group is major step forward in the vaccine rollout. Health officials said an authorized vaccine for nearly all school-aged children will help keep schools open and safe.

"When we make these kinds of decisions, it’s all based on one thing: Would we give this vaccine to our own children?" said Dr. Paul Offit, member, FDA Vaccines Advisory Committee. "I think no one would have said ‘yes’ if they weren't willing to give it to their own children."

In trials, Pfizer said its vaccine was over 90 percent effective at preventing at children from getting sick.

The state ordered more than 51,000 doses while pharmacies are expected to receive roughly 45,000 doses in the first allocation. Children will be able to get the vaccine at pediatrician offices, pharmacies, school-based clinics and other locations like health departments.

"[We're] working very closely with our physicians and your primary care doctors, but you also have to remember a lot of these kids don’t have a primary care doctor," Lamont said.

Vaccine providers such as UConn Health said they are ready to vaccinate the new group.

The state reported roughly 90-percent of the population 12 and older has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.