HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Parents at one Hartford school are pushing back against a proposal that would allow an adult education program to use the same building as their children.
A meeting is taking place on Tuesday night and a lot of families say they are concerned about their children’s safety.
The controversy centers around a Hartford Board of Education proposal that would move the Hartford adult education program from their current location on Washington Street into the campus of the Global Communications academy.
The proposal would allow adult classes to begin around 9 a.m. when students are using the building as well.
GCA is a 600 student Kindergarten through 8th grade school that also used to have a high school, which shut down.
The building has to the space to house the adult education program, but GCA parents say they are worried about adults who the students don’t know being in the same space as their young children.
“One of our biggest concerns is safety as a parent at GCA, if you come into the school and you want a chaperone and you want to be in a teacher’s room and help out with your child, you have to fill out a background check. We don’t see that with the adult ed students, so we don’t know who’s coming in right now,” said Tamara Morgan, PTO president.
The Police Athletic League also uses the GCA space.
Board members were unavailable for comment before the beginning of the meeting.
