HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parents are demanding safety measure changes at a high school in Hartford after one student was stabbed by another.
It happened at Weaver High School on Monday.
Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez spoke about the stabbing around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Torres-Rodriguez said she visited the victim.
She said the entire school held an assembly on Tuesday morning to address the incident. Staff members also held their own meeting.
Four to six officers will be on the campus through the rest of this week, Torres-Rodriguez said.
Parents were notified about the incident on Monday night.
"They spent millions of dollars and no safety resources were put in place for our students," said Sarah Thomas, a parent.
Roughly 600 students attend classes at the newly renovated building.
Some parents said they were upset that the $133 million budget didn't go toward safety improvements.
Weaver was locked down on Monday after two 17-year-old students got into a fight.
One boy stabbed the other in the chest and punctured his lung, police said.
The victim is expected to be ok.
With no school resource officers on campus, police said a teacher had to break up the fight.
Channel 3 brought up the security concerns to school officials and local police.
They responded by saying school resource officers are being considered.
Some parents, however, worry that too much security could distract students.
"It doesn't feel like a school environment," said Curtis Austin of Hartford.
The suspect in the stabbing ran away from campus.
Police said they found him at his home.
There's no word on his consequences.
