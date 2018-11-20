WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parents and educators plan to take their concerns about anti-Semitism at a West Hartford high school to the Board of Education.
The reported incidents took place at Hall High School.
Parents said they want to see change.
One mother, Kim Jackson, told Channel 3 that she doesn't know exactly how that would be accomplished. However, she hopes the school and district make changes to not only hold students accountable for their actions but also educate them more on anti-Semitic actions.
Jackson, who is also a teacher in the district, said her daughter was targeted last week.
During a chemistry class, she said a student left a swastika on her daughter's desk after he called her "authoritative."
Jackson said she knows teens make mistake. However, she feels the incident went beyond that.
"There's a line of decency you just don't cross and I feel like it was crossed," Jackson said.
Hall's principal, Dan Zittoun, sent an email to students and parents last week.
He said the administration investigated the acts.
It said the consequences were handled in accordance with the student code of conduct.
Zittoun went on to say the school is in talks with outside groups to create new educational programming.
