(WFSB) - Parents across the state are worried about sending their children back into the classroom, especially as COVID numbers are increasing.
They’ve been trying to get answers about the options they have since most districts aren’t offering remote learning.
Some viewers tell Eyewitness News they need the remote learning option, because going back in the classroom could become a life or death situation for their child or for them.
"If Rocco gets sick, he’s not going to be able to say, 'Geez dad, my heart hurts', or 'My stomach hurts' so why would we even wanna risk that?" Frank Marotta asked.
Frank and Dianna Marotta’s 12-year-old son Rocco has been in Suffield Public Schools since he was three.
He has down syndrome, a congenital heart defect, and is prone to infection.
Marotta says he thrived during his remote learning sessions last year and they were looking to continue it for the Summer and Fall.
Suffield Public Schools denied their request.
"We ended up withdrawing him from the school and we’re going to homeschool," Marotta explained.
The district says they are following state guidelines for remote learning and for educating students with disabilities.
Suffield Public Schools issued a statement, saying:
“Regarding educating student with disabilities, and consistent with legal requirements and SDE guidance, Suffield continues to adhere to existing procedures for students with disabilities, which require consideration of student’s unique needs on an individual basis. The education of students with disabilities is governed by state and federal law. For example, decisions made regarding special education are made by a planning and placement team that includes educators and parents. Moreover, state law provides a process to determine if homebound instruction is required for a student who cannot attend school, even with accommodations, due to a verified medical reason. Recent guidance from SDE reiterates that that the existing processes for individualized decision-making for students with disabilities and complex health needs continue to be applicable during the pandemic.”
Marotta is not alone.
"I’m worried that doing a homeschool is going to further isolate her and she’s already been isolated, but we have no choice," Elizabeth Vienneau stated,
Elizabeth has type one diabetes and her daughter, Macy, has asthma.
They joined a group advocating for remote learning in Fairfield Public Schools.
"It’s pretty nerve racking," said Macy Schulman.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Fairfield Public Schools, but they have not returned our request for comment.
According to legislation, school districts cannot offer districtwide or schoolwide remote learning this year.
The CSDE guidance says the district must provide "homebound and hospitalized instruction” for students with a verifiable medical reason, but that instruction is typically just two hours a day with one hour for younger children.
The guidance encourages districts to develop a remote learning policy for students with immunocompromised family members, but doesn’t lay out specifics.
"Where all of the children in an indoor situation are not vaccinated, it remains high risk," Dr. Marney White of the Yale School of Public Health noted.
Dr. White says even with masking and social distancing, schools are still high-risk for the immunocompromised.
"There’s a critical need for families who have an immunocompromised or vulnerable family member to be protected," Dr. White said.
The CSDE says disability laws remain in effect, which means students with disabilities may still receive remote learning as an option and teams may recommend remote learning for these students.
They say parents can exercise their due process rights if they believe their child has been denied.
Special education attorney Courtney Spencer says the state needs to provide better guidance before parents are forced to seek out counsel.
"I think with some simple guidance, we can avoid a lot of problems and we can avoid hurting children," Spencer says.
Spencer suggests parents looking for remote options meet with their doctor and their planning and placement team as soon as possible.
"Get medical documentation. Get your doctors on board with speaking with the school advisors. The school has to create an alternative plan," continued Spencer.
For parents, like Marotta, who were denied, Spencer says they may have to reach out to an attorney or advocate.
"My biggest fear is that my child will get sick and end up in a pediatric ICU struggling to breathe," Wanda Cruz stated.
The countdown to school is like a ticking clock for Wanda, who says she is being tested for genetic chronic condition.
She says her son is nervous too and she’s weighing several options.
"We are just asking for a remote option until we can get our children vaccinated, because then at least we know they have a fighting chance," added Cruz.
We reached out to the governor for comment and we’re waiting for a response.
The Department of Education says they will soon be releasing a FAQ document to address the inquiries in remote learning.
Below are a list of resources for parents with students who have special needs or are immunocompromised:
- Connecticut Parent Advocacy Center (CPAC)
- Special Education Equity for Kids of Connecticut (SEEK)
- State of Connecticut Department of Education Special Education Resources (SERC)
- Special Education Legal Fund (SELF)
- Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities
- Center for Children’s Advocacy
- CREC Resources page
- African and Caribbean American Parents of Children with Disabilities (AFCAMP)
- Autism Services and Resources Connecticut (ASRC)
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut (NAMI)
- Connecticut Family Support Network (CFSN)
- Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates (COPAA)
- Disability Rights Connecticut
- Sped Connecticut
- Connecticut Legal Services
- Center on Technology and Disability
- Western Connecticut Association for Human Rights (WeCAHR)
