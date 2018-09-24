EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parents in East Hartford say they are fed up.
They bought school uniforms for their children, but months later they still haven’t shown up.
They say the store they ordered from is not giving them any answers.
So, a number of parents reached out to the I-Team for help.
Class has been in session for the last few weeks, but many students in East Hartford still don’t have their mandatory school uniforms.
“I can’t tell you how many parents are so frustrated with all of this,” said Colleen Morrissey, parent. Colleen Morrissey says she ordered uniforms for her six-year-old daughter, Reilly, in July.
She paid $150 to Inchworm Clothing in East Hartford, the store recommended by the district.
But, the shirts and fleeces she bought are still nowhere to be found.
Her daughter, is now forced to wear last year’s uniform to school.
“I can’t get through to anyone, so I have to drive down there every week since August to find out where’s my kids’ stuff? I paid for this,” said Morrissey.
In a similar boat is Ebony McMillan.
She says she ordered uniforms for her boys in June and has only received part of the order.
She had to buy plain polo shirts for her older son to wear to school.
“It’s ridiculous and it’s frustrating for me as a parent because the uniforms are required so I’m trying to teach my boys to follow rules and I can’t follow rules because no one else is following rules,” said McMillan.
Making matters worse, parents tell Channel 3 the business hasn’t told them when the orders will be ready.
So, we stopped by the store for answers.
While the owner, Frank Celmer wasn’t there, he did respond to us by email.
He told the I-Team they are fulfilling orders as quickly as they can, but have been dealing with a host of issues from an abbreviated inventory order and build time, to the fact they were chosen to be a single source vendor.
“We try to respond to as many inquiries as possible but even the largest retailer would find it difficult to do so serving over eight-thousand customers...,” said Celmer.
Parents tell us the staff has been rude at times, no one answers the phone, and the voice-mailbox is often full.
On Google, more than 50 people left scathing reviews giving the store 1.3 out of 5 stars. Some of the reviews are outlined here:
“Terrible place, terrible staff, terrible owner.”
“You took our money, now provide your service.”
“If I could give zero stars I would.”
“Worst experience ever.”
“Every week I’ve been calling and nothing and recently I can’t even get through on the phone. It just goes to a voicemail for someone named Suzanne,” said McMillan.
Celmer said he’s unaware the business’ phone number isn’t working but will look into it and went on to defend his employees.
” Inchworm clothing is a d/b/a for Foxtrot and Charlie, LLC. There are 100+ orders with multiple items still to fill and as indicated previously there are new orders received daily. I am not clear on what you mean by “…no working number for the business.” If this is for the phone then I am not aware that our phone numbers are not working, but I will check. Hiring more people to answer the phone means increasing prices and this is a real conflict because the schools are dictating pricing. This situation was also highlighted in the previous response where I refer to helping the community need and questioning whether it is the parents or the schools who are the real customer. Once again, I want to say that I understand the customer’s need to see Channel 3 as an advocate, but there always 2 sides to a story some as simple as someone feeling mistreated and not liking what is happening to them and having the other party trying to do what is needed but not doing it well because of circumstances. I appreciate the chance to briefly respond to your inquiry. Maybe a better story would be one highlights the pace, problems, and pressures the customers and vendors face every year in the time period before and after school starting,” said Celmer.
While Celmer admits they still need to fill more than 100 orders, the superintendent of East Hartford, Nathan Quesnel, claims there are very few students not in uniform.
“Despite the transition challenges we faced working with a new vendor, InchWorm Clothing, our school start-up in regards to overall uniform compliance was surprisingly successful. As we visited schools on the first day, we were very pleased to see extremely few students out of uniform. Over the past two weeks, our schools have worked with families through this process and we are nearly in full compliance. Simultaneously, we have been working with our Purchasing Department to develop a comprehensive bid request package that prioritizes customer service and price point. We will continue to work hard on getting this right and making this as easy a process as possible for our parents,” said Quesnel.
Parents we spoke to disagree.
“I think that’s a lie. I think it’s an absolute lie. Because I’ve seen many students that still have uniforms from last year or don’t even have uniforms at all,” said Morrissey.
Either way, Celmer says he’s close to being within just a couple of weeks behind, as parents continue to wait to get what they paid for.
“This year it has been nothing but a headache,” said Morrissey.
Of course, the I-Team plans to stay on top of this.
We did reach out to the Department of Consumer Protection.
Officials there tell us in the last month, two complaints have been filed against the business and are being investigated.
