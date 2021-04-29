HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The battle over children's vaccines and the religious exemption is heating up.
A lawsuit is being filed to overturn legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Ned Lamont.
The bill removes that exemption, which could keep thousands of students out of school.
About 7,000 children who are now in school use the religious exemption, and those children will be grandfathered under this new law.
But, for many other families, there is uncertainty and they're not sure what they're going to do.
Just a few hours after Lamont signed a bill eliminating the religious exemption, protestors showed up at the governor's residence.
“This is huge. This is a big deal for us. They are going to kick out a lot of kids,” said Melanie Maurice, of East Hartford.
Maurice’s 9-year-old son is one of them. She took him out of school this year and now they’ve lost their religious exemption.
Unless he gets vaccinated, he won’t be going back to school.
The bill that passed the legislature does away with the religious exemption, and only children currently in school are grandfathered.
Aaron Lewis is a Hartford pastor, who said some families are torn.
"They won't be able to go to school, they won't be able to go here, to there, that's going to drastically affect kids who already don't read well,” Lewis said.
While no major religions prohibit vaccinations, some believe it's up to each person to decide whether or not to use vaccines.
State lawmakers who supported the bill said states are obligated to protect all students.
“I do not welcome people who get up and say I’ve got the right to liberty, I've got the right to freedom, free speech, and I’ve got the right to do as I please, but you do not have the right to infect me or my family or my friends,” said Joel Leyden, of Vaccine Angels.
"I’ve been scrambling to find out how the language affects us personally,” said Rachel Oshrin,
She’s Jewish, and her 4-year-old may have to be home-schooled.
"I interpret the law of do no harm as being very personal and specific to how the vaccines were affecting our family,” she added.
Protecting Religious Freedom is at the center of a legal challenge. Two groups fighting mandatory vaccines are seeking to overturn this legislation.
Lawsuits are being filed in state and federal courts.
