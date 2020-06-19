HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This time next week, Gov. Ned Lamont said parents can expect to see a plan for the fall semester.
Lamont said they’re planning to send students back to classrooms this fall, with a normal five-day schedule.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont aiming to release school plan next week
After hearing this, parents have mixed reviews. Some say they aren’t sure if schools will be safe, while others want their children to be back in a traditional environment.
“I hope they return to school with precautions back in place. I feel like kids need to see life shift back to normalcy,” said mom Tanaya Matus.
Her son Jai is hitting a huge milestone and going into middle school next year, and he has some big plans.
“I really want to try out for some sports team in the middle school, and I’d be really excited that I get to see all my friends again,” Jai Matus said.
Right now, the state is working out how to keep students safe in the building, while figuring out if students should wear masks, if there should be plexiglass between the seats, and other social distancing measures.
“It’s been too long, we are doing the best with distance learning and online but there is nothing like the classroom,” Lamont said during a special edition of Face the State on Thursday night.
Some parents, like Matus, said with the right precautions, students will be ready.
“They need interaction with kids. Parents need to go back to work,” Matus said.
However, others are hesitant.
Some weighed in on the Channel 3 Facebook page, saying they’d like to see half days, or am/pm classes.
The National Education Association is recommending more PPE, modified classrooms, and at least $175 billion for the education stabilization fund so that public schools can move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.