HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Parents are protesting the looming closure of Haddam Elementary School.
The decision came from the Haddam Killingworth Board of Education, which will hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the closure.
This year will be the last for students at Haddam Elementary School, as it’ll close in June.
Regional School District 17 board members said lack of enrollment contributed to their decision last spring and the consolidation could save $1 million.
Right now, the plan is to send kindergarten through third grade over to Burr Elementary School and fourth graders from both would go to an intermediate school in the current middle school.
Parents have been petitioning and organized a group called “Save Haddam Elementary.”
“The projections are off, we don’t have a tax savings, so why are we going to wreck our kids’ lives, our businesses and our town. It doesn’t make sense to me,” said Jennifer Petrillo, of Haddam.
There is also concern about the economic impact that the closure will have on surrounding businesses and home values.
Emotions ran high as the future of the school was discussed at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.
"There's not a whole lot going on here, but this is a great school district, it's friendly, sort of rural outskirts kind of town," said Kathryn Packtor, a parent.
Officials from the town of Haddam said they flat out don't have the money to purchase the property.
"It's a big deal for the down. We already have multiple buildings that are vacant. We have businesses that are already leaving because of the decision," said Shawna Golldfarb.
The Board of Education said that staffing reductions with this closure are not secret, but they don't know numbers as of yet.
