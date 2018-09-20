NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Budget cuts to New Haven schools prompted a protest on Thursday morning.
The protest happened at the Atwater Senior Center on Atwater Street.
The parents from New Haven’s John C. Daniel’s School who protested, said for them it’s about what’s best for the school kids in New Haven.
Superintendent Carol Birks pointed out and even they admit, with the budget deficit the way it is, there aren’t many options.
It was part of Birks plan to "to cultivate relationships, and to learn about the strengths, areas of growth, and opportunities to shape our district’s continuous improvement efforts."
Birks was forced to take on a $19 million budget deficit and has been facing criticism for her handling of it.
Thousands of part-time employees were laid off; however, the measure was rescinded.
The number of layoffs was whittled down to 28 full time positions. It saved more than $1 million.
“I know there are some parents that are upset, we don’t have a full time, but the decisions we made, we made because of the fiscal, not because we want to do whats not right for children, its just that we have move towards balancing the budget," Birks said.
Still, some think it could have been handled better because staff members have been stretched thin in terms of making up for the lost positions.
Parents said positions at their school is now split with another school, meaning the magnet school is only staffed with a library and media specialist two-and-a-half days a week.
Some parents wanted a meeting, but it never happened.
On Thursday, Birks promised it would be rescheduled.
“I apologize, I can’t guarantee that the outcome will be any different, because I want to say to you, we have an $8.5 million budget deficit, and we still have to move the district forward," she said.
