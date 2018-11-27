GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal created to promote gun safety in the wake of a teen's death in Guilford was presented by his parents on Tuesday.
The proposal comes following the arrest of a teenager who was charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Ethan Song.
A news conference was held Tuesday morning, detailing the proposal, "Ethan's Law," by State Rep. Sean Scanlon and Song's parents.
“Ethan’s death has brought me to me knees, it has shaken me to my core, it has broken me, but my feet are on solid ground. I will rise up, I will be stronger, I will fight harder, I will honor Ethan through action," said Ethan's mom Kristin Song.
According to the state's attorney's office, Song accidentally shot himself in the head while at a friend's house back in January.
The proposal aims to close loopholes in current gun legislation.
Under the proposal, they want to change the state statute when it comes to securing guns, by removing the worded “loaded,” which means every gun would have to be properly stored if there is someone 18 and under in the house, whether it’s loaded or not.
The handgun that was used was stored in a master bedroom closed. The gun had a lock on it and bullets were also stored nearby.
Right now there are no state laws requiring unloaded firearms to be stored properly, even if the ammunition is nearby.
"They have a lot of courage to come forward right now and talk about what they want to see done not just for their own son ethan but for every family in the state Connecticut to make sure this never happens again," said state Rep. Sean Scanlon, who represents Guilford.
Song's friend, a juvenile whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree manslaughter.
The gun owner is not facing any charges.
If the bill does become law, the family said they know it will never bring Ethan back but the hope is that it will bring some meaningful change.
“I feel like he’s here with us right now, cheering us all on," Ethan's dad Mike Song said "I miss you Ethan, I love you, and I promise we’ll carry on the tradition of caring for people and making a change."
Guilford's state rep and senator-elect said they will bring the proposal forward when the legislature convenes in January.
On Tuesday, President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League Scott Wilson released a statement saying "We would first like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the parents of Ethan Song. As an organization that understands the importance of gun safety, we feel that along with securing firearms there should be an effort by all parents to make sure that their children understand that firearms can be deadly if handled improperly. There are tremendous programs out there that teach firearm safety to children of all ages; often at little or no cost. Along with the securing of firearms in a responsible manner, proper firearms education is imperative to the safety of children. Even if parents don’t own firearms themselves, children should still be taught what to do if they encounter a firearm without parental supervision. We thank Ethan’s father for acknowledging that there may be times that gun owners may also need to gain access to their firearms immediately to stop home invasions or protect loved ones.”
If your child steals your firearm, you should also bear some responsibility.
