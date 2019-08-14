MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- School starts in two weeks for Montville students, and so does a re-enforced school busing policy, but some parents aren’t happy about.
Last May, the school board approved updates in the school district’s busing policy.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade who live up to 1 mile away from school will walk, and students in grades sixth through 12 living up to 1.5 miles away will walk.
Parents got a letter this week from the school superintendent reminding them of the changes.
The letter said:
- We will increase the number of students who walk to school
- We will enforce the expectation that students walk to group bus stops in order to reduce the number of times buses stop and the number of small side roads which buses travel down
- We can no longer provide elective transportation to RMMS, Isaac, Middle College Magnet or Marine Science Magnet School
Some parents don’t agree with the changes.
“I don’t think that should be unless the parents walk with them,” said Noreen Clarno, a concerned grandmother.
Parents also said without sidewalks, it’s not safe to walk, and driving students doesn’t solve problems for some parents either.
“I believe the buses should make arrangements to actually pick up the kids. They shouldn’t be walking, not in Montville,” said parent Liz Battle.
Those who will be taking the bus will be getting letters soon confirming the routes and their bus stops.
(1) comment
In this day and age it is way too dangerous for children to be walking to school with out a parent or school monitor in charged of walking the kids. You have bully's and kidnappers out there. I don't care of what town it is it is not safe. We live in a different world now. It would cost more to hire a police officer to be with the kids. Maybe reworking the route and have larger group pick ups. I say no to kids walking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.