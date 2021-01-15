SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – A Somers preschool that’s been educating children for more than half a century was forced to close because of the pandemic.
Now, local parents are asking the public to help them reopen.
Tracy Pell knew early on last year that her daughter Lucy was ready for school and she had the perfect place in mind, which happened to be the same place she attended as a little girl.
“I had great memories of Somers Cooperative Preschool. It’s just one of those things that when you think about it, you have an overall feeling of warmth,” Pell said.
The Somers Cooperative Preschool is located inside Somers Congregational Church, but has no religious affiliation.
Shortly before Lucy’s scheduled first day, leaders made the difficult decision to remain closed due to coronavirus concerns.
“She had unfortunately missed a year of preschool, so we’ve done some work together at home and I’m really hoping next year she’ll be able to attend as a 4-year-old,” Pell said.
That’s not a sure thing. COVID safety regulations forced the school to cut enrollment by 20 percent, which has created financial difficulties, so now school leaders are asking the public to help.
People can donate by visiting the school’s website, by clicking here.
