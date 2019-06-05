ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- Summer camp is right around the corner for many children, and parents should be aware that they have to do their homework.
Some of that includes going online and registering their camper with names, contact info, and all health and medical history, including immunizations.
In Connecticut, children can’t go to camp unless they have all of their shots.
“We have to have all that paperwork uploaded and complete and approved before the child could attend camp,” said Jessica Vance, director of programs at the Ch. 3 Kids Camp.
Even though state law mandates immunization in the past 36 months, the Channel 3 Kids Camp has a shorter time frame.
“We really ask for it to be in the last two years, just to give us a little bit of cushion room in the event the date rolls over during camp,” Vance said.
Every week, the Kids Camp gets about 165 campers, and each one has to be immunized.
It’s an important and healthy protocol, according to Dr. Virginia Bieluch at New Britain General Hospital, who knows parents are concerned about kids being vaccinated, not just for measles.
“Kids in summer camp like to play and have fun, and cuts and scrapes could put a child at risk for a disease, like tetanus, so a tetanus immunization is important,” Bieluch said.
Connecticut law requires campers meet certain health requirements, the same one used for schools.
According to state health law, “a physical examination and health assessment form, that is required for school purposes, may be used to satisfy the immunization requirement.”
Camp staffers have been getting ready since January to welcome the more than 3,000 campers who start rolling in, in a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.