NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- While school districts have less than one month to come up with their back-to-school plan, plenty of parents have questions and concerns about just what exactly classrooms will look like in the age of COVID-19.
The state put out its guidelines on Monday, but a lot can change by the time schools reopen in late August.
Parents said when it comes to heading back to the classroom, the safety of their children is their top priority, and Gov. Ned Lamont stresses that as the state gears up for a return to school, safety is their number one priority as well.
“We’re working every day with the teachers to give them confidence. Now is the time to figure out how to get back to the classroom safely,” Lamont said.
The governor stresses, families could temporarily opt for online learning and accommodations will be made.
As students head back to the classroom, they can expect mandatory masks on the bus and in the classrooms, one-way traffic down hallways, and even in-classroom lunches.
The state’s plan also includes making sure buildings have adequate ventilation, front-facing desks, and for students to be grouped together throughout the day, in an effort to minimize any potential spread.
There will also be designated health rooms in the event a student develops symptoms.
“Kids constantly spread germs, so I think there is a high chance if one of them has it, they’ll all have it. The only thing that’s making it okay for me is our class sizes are small," said Kristina Karaivanov, of New Haven.
Now it’s up to each school district to come up with its own comprehensive plan.
For parents, their number one concern is making sure their children are safe.
“The entire uncertainty of not having anything like this before and not knowing if teachers are going to be able to, with all they already have to manage in a day, the added responsibility of making sure these kids are safe,” said parent Erica Spearman.
“I want my kids to be safe, so I just want that to be the priority. I don’t care if it’s at home, at school. If they’re not going to be safe, I’d rather them stay home,” said Hannah Bukowski.
School districts have a little more than three weeks, until July 24, to come up with their plan and submit it to the state.
They’ll also have to post it online, so parents can see for what they and their kids can expect this year.
