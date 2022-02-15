ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Some Enfield parents are outraged after some Middle School students received what they say was a very inappropriate class assignment.
The assignment is called “pizza and consent,” which asks students to list their favorite pizza toppings as sexual acts.
The school district says the assignment was sent out by mistake.
Parents say they want Enfield Public Schools to explain themselves after an assignment was given to some 8th graders at John F. Kennedy Middle School last month.
“If it’s mistake, how do we stop this mistake from taking place again?” said Ryan Schuetz, a parent.
On the first page of the assignment, it reads “you can use pizza as a metaphor for sex.”
It’s asking students to list their favorite pizza toppings. Each topping is a sex act.
For example, cheese would equal kissing.
“Appalled, sick, you know. Just disgusted,” Schuetz said.
“From outraged to very concerned to having a lot of questions to the board and the board has answered no questions,” said Ryan Moore, another parent.
Moore is a parent who now homeschools his three kids. He attends Enfield Board of Education meetings.
He was there last week when this Enfield mother showed up with three pizzas in hand to give to board members.
“This pizza lesson happened and parents are rightfully upset.”
At first, parents were told the students received the assignment on their computers, but parents say the students actually received handouts in class.
A board of education member apologized to parents at a February 8 meeting, saying he misspoke about how the students received the assignment.
“I knew nothing of what I spoke of until after the fact, shame on me for not having the awareness,” the board member said.
“I don’t know in any curriculum where it would fit in,” Schuetz said.
“How this happened? Who approved it. It was a mistake and moved on is all they said. They just washed their hands of it and it’s very frustrating to parents,” said Moore.
Eyewitness News reached out to the superintendent but did not hear back.
