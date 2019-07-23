NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The FDA is launching a new anti-vaping campaign, including ads targeting teens who may think vaping isn’t as harmful as smoking cigarettes.
In a new TV ad, a magician is hitting the streets talking to young people turning their vapes into cigarettes.
The FDA’s 60-million-dollar initiative called “the real cost” aims at preventing teens from vaping. The ads will run on networks like Teen Nick.
Parents are surprised to learn the CDC says more than one in five high school students and nearly one in 20 middle schoolers vape.
“I personally would be a little bit concerned because I think if it comes down to it, it’s still just a chemical in it,” said Kim Martini.
The owner of Bright Consultants says the vape industry supports the FDA’s effort to curb teen vaping.
“None of us want to see vapor products in the hands of anyone who is not a smoker,” Andrew O’Bright, Bright Consultants owner.
O’Bright believes the messaging in the new ads is misleading.
If you want to stop by a vape shop like All Things Vape in Newington, when you walk in, the first thing you will be asked is, ‘do you have your ID on you?’
In Connecticut, the legal age to purchase tobacco or vape products will go up to 21 beginning this fall.
“Get educated on it yourself considering there’s many different versions consuming that product,” said Jordan Critchley.
With concern growing for youth nicotine addiction, the FDA is facing pressure to regulate e-cigarette products.
