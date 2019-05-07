PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The future of middle school sports in Plainville was the center of attention during a controversial budget meeting on Monday night.
The council recommended slashing the school budget by $200,000, but it decided to instead push for a $100,000 cut.
School leaders said middle school sports could still be on the chopping block, and during the meeting, parents and young athletes begged the board to reconsider.
Gene Jones said he never misses a Plainville Middle School softball game.
He said his daughter Alexa and all of her teammates learn a lot about life from their time together on the diamond.
That’s why he said he's so worried about a proposed budget cut that could slash about two thirds of Plainville Middle School’s sports budget.
“That’s going to hurt the town because Plainville’s a really big sports town. For them to do that is going to put a damper on everything,” Jones said.
Last month, Plainville voters rejected a budget proposal by 12 votes.
Now by law, town council members must make more cuts and have recommended slashing an additional $200,000; however, Superintendent Maureen Brummett said that would require making irresponsible cuts.
“All of them would have a detrimental impact. There’s not one thing, all the low-hanging fruit was long since taken out of the budget and what’s left now is deep cuts into services,” Brummett said.
The Board of Education warned that $40,000 would be cut from middle school sports program and newly created special education and social studies teaching positions wouldn’t be filled. Though, Council Chair Katherine Pugliese said the board would make all those decisions not the council.
“So, if they decide to change sports, special ed, social studies teacher, that’s because that’s what they thought that that was the best thing that they should do. Town council cannot tell them where to do that,” Pugliese said.
Monday night, young athletes Channel 3 spoke with begged town leaders to think twice.
“I thought it was unfair. Middle school sports helps a lot of kids,” said Tayla Torres, a middle school student.
The superintendent and vice chair of the school board said they aren’t sure exactly what they could save with that extra $100,000.
"I’m very disappointed," said Nicole Palmieri, vice chairman of the Plainville School Board. "I think we could have possibly stomached $50 [thousand], possibly 75, but 100 is just catastrophic for our school district."
Plainville's Town Council chair told people that though the proposed $100,000 cut isn't ideal, it's a compromise. She urged people to vote on the proposal next week to make their voices heard.
"Get out and vote because that’s how you give us our guidance to go on," Pugliese said.
The vote is scheduled for next Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town firehouse.
Channel 3 was told that any changes the Council makes to the budget will be communicated before the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.