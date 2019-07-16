WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Controversy is brewing in the brass city over leadership changes at Waterbury Public Schools.
Students and parents packed a board of education meeting on Tuesday night to express their frustration, but school administrators said the changes are necessary.
The Waterbury Public Schools Board of Education said they’ve decided to reassign principals Lauren Elias and Michael Lorusso.
Students and parents packed the meeting at the magnet school, asking the board to reconsider their decision.
“Lauren Elias is this school. I really do not think that anyone else can take care of this school and these children the way that she can,” said Stephanie Pinto.
The superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools said there’s tremendous room for improvement immediately and that’s why the staffing changes are being made.
“The decision-making process always looks at very important data on student achievement, academic growth, you also look for opportunities for students to be able to expand,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools.
Ruffin refused to comment on any particular individuals. Instead, she said she’s focusing on ways the schools can grow and benefit current and future students.
“I understand that people may be very upset about the decision. I think I was very touched by the comments they made, but also I think there will be an opportunity for that person to be able to engage with another community and perhaps impact them just as well,” Ruffin said.
Some parents and students said the board has made a mistake. They even created an online petition that received hundreds of signatures.
For the board, it’s a done deal and they’ve already started the process of searching for a new principal.
