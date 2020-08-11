(WFSB) - As classes get set to begin at UConn at the end of the month, the university held a town hall Tuesday evening to help answer any questions that students or parents might have.
UConn announced Tuesday that any that any out-of-state students who are enrolled in only online courses should stay home during the fall semester, not making things any easier with two weeks of quarantine just around the corner.
When it comes to plans for fall classes, it’s not so much the intent of UConn administrators that’s being called into question, it’s the timing of the school’s actions.
Several out-of-state students, just the latest to have their plans turned upside down at the last minute.
“I think that's just ridiculous. School starts in a couple of weeks...I'm sure these kids have prepared supplies, and saved up money for a plane ticket to come in,” said Luis Castaneda, a UConn senior.
“They waited literally three days until their move-in date, which is the biggest issue. I feel like if they would have done it at the start of August instead, that would be a much better move,” said UConn junior Cristian Abreus.
As a two-week quarantine begins this Friday for those on-campus, the university is doing its best to be transparent about what lies ahead, focusing on everything from testing updates to access to food.
“If there are things that we can anticipate, like grocery shopping. I'd like you to do it as a last stop before you come to campus. And use that as a time to stock up for the next few weeks,” said UConn Dean of Students Eleanor Daughtery.
But students remain skeptical about the effectiveness of the upcoming quarantine.
“People will have cars on campus. They'll go out, they'll go to the mall, they'll go to restaurants, and stuff like that. I'm sure they're not going to want to stay in their apartments for a long time,” Castaneda said.
For those returning to campus like Abreus, UConn simply having a plan in place to begin with goes a long way.
“I feel like UConn is doing a much better job than most other universities. Just my biggest concern is staff members and other immuno-compromised students,” he said.
UConn is saying that for these out of state students taking online classes, that they won’t be able to live in University housing during the fall semester.
The university has no control over if an out of state student wants to live in off-campus housing.
