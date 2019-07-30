HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Parents in Hartford are upset over changes to an early childhood program.
More than 100 students attending a readiness program at the Community Renewal Team’s Grace Street Center will have to be reassigned.
While parents are upset, the city says no students will lost their program spots.
Channel 3’s cameras weren’t allowed inside the meeting, but reporter Ayah Galal was able to sit in.
Parents feel they were left out of the decision-making process, but the city says multiple providers had slots reduced, including the Community Renewal Team.
The school readiness program, run by the CRT, gets its budget from the City of Hartford.
The agency was told 117 spots were getting cut, so the CRT chose to close the Grace Street facility in a few weeks.
There’re certain criteria that the mayor’s officer uses to allocate slots for children in early childhood development programs.
CRT scored low, so that’s why the lost more than 100 slots.
Parents at the meeting say they’re frustrated with the entire process.
“How can that be fair to the teachers, to the children, as well at the community and all of the parents that bring their children here,” said Natalie Morris, a parent.
“Their score out of sixteen applications ranked thirteenth, so they still received slots, but yet, it’s a difference from year over year,” said Kim Oliver, Director of Hartford Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation.
While frustrated parents created a petition, Hartford city leaders are adamant no students are losing their slots.
Oliver released a statement which reads:
“Hartford receives approximately 1,300 School Readiness Program slots from the State for the School Readiness Program, which are allocated to a variety of community partners through an application process that measures and reviews providers’ performance. The decision to allocate slots to providers is made by the Mayor’s Cabinet for Young Children, 11 members representing parents, philanthropy, early childhood education, higher education, health care, Hartford Public Library, Hartford Public Schools, and the City of Hartford. During this year’s allocation of slots, multiple multiple providers had slots reduced, including CRT, and slot allocations were reviewed and approved by the State of Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood. In response to the reduction in slots, CRT chose to close one of their centers and our staff has been planning to transition affected families to new providers. When it comes to our kids, we have to have high standards and demand the very best, and we remain committed to working with all our providers to ensure we’re delivering high quality programming for Hartford children and families.”
A city representative attended the meeting on Tuesday night to help inform parents of another program a few blocks away.
CRT will hold another informational meeting for parents on Thursday.
