NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With school buses set to start rolling through New Haven on Thursday, a number of parents don’t like the changes that were made to their children’s bus stops.
The school district called and emailed parents, along with posting a message to its website and Facebook page saying it’s aware of parent’s concerns about the changes in the bus stops.
On Wednesday, parents went to the Board of Education to let them know their concerns and the school district is working to fix it.
Channel 3 was told dozens of parents went to the Board of Education officers to complain about their kids’ bus stops, saying they didn’t want their kids walking on busy streets to get to their stops.
The district changed routes this year, cutting down the number of stops, and that’s not sitting well with some parents.
The note that was sent to parents said, “These changes were made to shorten bus route times and promoted student health. If you would like us to review your child’s bus stop please call the Department of Transpiration at (475) 220-1600.”
In addition to meeting with parents at the central office and hearing out their concerns, the school district adds parents can also submit a transportation change request at their child’s school.
The district will then review and make adjustments on a case by case basis.
“All day today, there’s been people coming in and out, ranting and raving about what’s going on. Some people are not happy about the stops, some kids have to walk far. Thankfully, my kids are only four blocks,” said Alyssa Simonelli, a parent.
“Six, six blocks and it’s not even that. Besides the six blocks, it’s the blocks they’re walking. They’re walking up Dixwell. Dixwell is a very big street, they’re only 9 and 10,” said Kenyyana Zanders.
The school district says for those who are taking the bus, it’s asking for parents and students to follow that schedule until it can review all the requests.
It hopes to have that done by next Thursday.
