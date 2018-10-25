HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some Hartford parents are outraged after they said their child's head teacher isn't being promoted like they feel he should be.
They're so upset over it, they're holding a "walk out" on Friday afternoon.
Freddie DeJesus has been taking on the role of assistant principal at a program at the Joseph S. Renzulli Gifted and Talented Academy in Hartford.
“He's that one caring adult for so many kids in the school, either have intact families and high needs kids that don't,” said parent Justin McGlamery.
DeJesus has been in the role of assistant principal for the past few years.
Hartford Public Schools said they posted the assistant principal job, and through a selection process, chose another candidate.
But it wasn't public knowledge.
The district said "one or more people involved in the process inappropriately and prematurely shared information about the selection process. We are just now finalizing our decision as to the assistant principal who will be assigned to the academy."
Parents say they want the school district to change their mind and put DeJesus in this position, not someone else.
“They are replacing Mr. DeJesus, there was no communications to the parents. He has acted in the lead position for over two years and they have a new person coming in and to my knowledge that person doesn't have any experience with the gifted and talented,” said parent Maxien Robinson-Lewin.
Some students are upset over it too.
Students posted on their lockers “Save Mr. D” inside the school, according to a photo from a parent that was shared with Eyewitness News.
The Renzulli Academy is for grades four through eight.
Hartford Public Schools said they’re looking to expand the academy in the future.
“It's simply outrageous and it's someone they should want to have here. They should be listening to parents and these are the future leaders of the city. They couldn't be luckier,” said parent Justin McGlamery.
Channel 3 reached out to DeJesus but hasn’t heard back.
The school district said his role at Renzulli is to be determined.
The walk-out will be on Friday outside the front of the school starting at noon. Many parents are expected to be there.
