(WFSB) -- Kids like their mobile devices, but did you know they are being preyed upon by advertisers?
There are thousands of apps for children, and many are manipulating kids 5 and younger to buy things.
There’s an app out there that lets children dress up Barbie, but it’s only a matter of minutes before they’re told they need to buy additional clothing.
"The business model here is to collect information, track children, invade privacy, sell the data,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.
He is warning parents to be on alert, and is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate what he said are deceptive practices.
A recent study by the University of Berkley found that out of 5,000 apps for kids, more than half violate the children's online privacy act.
Another study focused on apps for children under the age of 5, saying 95 percent had at least one form of advertising.
"Young children do not have the cognitive ability to process what they are seeing,” said Dr. Patricia Garcia, a pediatrician at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
"When these commercial characters are involved and are pressuring them to make these purchases, these kids want to please these characters,” said Josh Golin, of the Campaign for Commercial Free Childhood.
Watchdog groups said many apps are labeled as free or educational, but they use popular characters and guilt to pressure children to buy upgrades and add-ons.
Another danger is many of the apps track children and share sensitive information, like where they live, and that can be illegal.
