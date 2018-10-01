Dozens of South Windsor families are fuming after learning the facility that was originally slated to provide childcare for local kids was led by a sex offender.
Town council member Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman admits he knew the president of his synagogue, which almost became the site of an after-school program, was a convicted sex offender.
However, he says that doesn’t mean children were in any danger and he doesn’t understand what all the outrage is about.
“I’m angry I feel lied to I feel betrayed,” Glickman said.
South Windsor parents aired their concerns on Glickman Monday night at a town council meeting.
They blame him for green lighting a plan that would have had local children attend a before and after school program at a South Windsor facility that is led by a convicted sex offender.
“There should be a policy that when children are on the premises we really need to protect them and a sex offender doesn’t belong where the children are,” said Karen Lydecker, a South Windsor parent.
Glickman is the rabbi at Temple Beth Hillel.
The president of the synagogue was convicted of attempting to entice a minor in 2010.
Despite knowing this, Glickman didn’t stop a proposed partnership between the YMCA and Temple Beth Hillel to use the synagogue as a before and after school program.
“He should have never promoted the temple as a possible place for children to go knowing full well that this was an issue,” said Corie Tracy, a South Windsor parent.
The synagogue was set to begin serving students on Monday, but the plan was scuffled at the last second after the YMCA of Greater Hartford announced they had discovered a major safety issue.
Glickman is adamant that his friend, the president of Temple Beth Hillel, isn’t dangerous.
“I think this is an issue stirred up by gossip and by fear this is not a safety concern,” Glickman said.
He added that the synagogue’s president is a good man who paid his debt to society and he deserves respect not repulsion.
“If someone has sinned and he has repented and he has more than repented, and they’ve turned the corner, they deserve the admiration of the entire community,” Glickman said.
At least at Monday’s meeting, the community wasn’t lining up to admire Glickman or the synagogue president. Instead they said both men nearly out their children at risk.
The children who were going to originally go to the program at the synagogue will instead go to a YMCA facility in Vernon starting Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.