HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students and staff of a Hartford magnet school stayed home on Friday following the exposure of three students to fentanyl.

3 Hartford seventh graders hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl Several students appear to have overdosed on a suspected opioid at a school in Hartford.

Classes at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy were canceled after a 7th grade student overdosed during school hours on Thursday.

At last check, the student was brought to the hospital in grave condition.

Along with the student who ingested the fentanyl, two other students who were exposed to the drug were also hospitalized. However, they only complained of dizziness.

Friday, school officials said the building will undergo a complete cleaning.

Six hundred students at the school were essentially placed on lockdown in the building while emergency crews responded on Thursday morning.

School administrators said the 7th grade boy needed CPR before being brought to the hospital in grave condition. The two other students who were hospitalized may have been exposed to the potent drug.

Hartford police and the Drug Enforcement Administration tracked down the fentanyl packets.

Everyone’s shoes had to be decontaminated before they could go home.

Now, with a day off from school to decompress, the work of healing and understanding has to begin, according to school administrators and city officials.

“This is one more lesson that fentanyl is a poison, these drugs are a poison,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Please, if you are a parent, have that tough conversation with your child tonight. If anyone offers, suggests that they experiment with, ingest some substance that they think is a drug, they don’t' know what it is, don't do it. Stay a mile away and for God’s sake. Please report it so we can try to protect your child, their friends, everything.”

Harm reduction experts said people shouldn’t be afraid to learn how to use lifesaving overdose treatments like Narcan.

“When it starts to happen to children, that's not good for business,” said Mark Jenkins, executive director, Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance. “So, you will see an exaggeration of efforts to respond, which you hate to say, but something bad has to happen for people to take their head out of the sand.”

The school said it is also offering counseling services for students who may be struggling with what happened. It has a remote and virtual option.

School administrators said the cleaning process for the building should take a few days and they will update parents on Monday about the status of reopening the school.