WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Part of Park Avenue in Windsor is closed Sunday afternoon as crews battle a house fire in the area.
Police say Park Avenue is closed from the area of Route 159/ Windsor Avenue westbound to Plymouth Road.
The closure will last around 2 hours, police said.
Fire officials say at one point two firefighters were unaccounted for, but they made it out safely.
There is no word yet on how the fire started.
