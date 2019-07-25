NAUGATUCK (WFSB) - It’s been a week since excessive illegal dumping closed a popular Naugatuck park. In fact, when we first covered this, our crews caught people in the act.
As the weekend approaches, many want to know when the park will reopen and what happened to the people caught trashing nature.
A lot of changes happened in the last week. Most noticeable are these fences. It blocks people from parking and keeps most people out. A cleanup effort is also beginning, but as you can see, there’s still work to do.
A week ago, we were out in Naugatuck on Platts Mill Rd. Covering the pending closure of the river access after repeated complaints of illegal dumping.
While we were here, we saw people in this rented truck unloading their trash.
They drove off when we tried to confront them, but Naugatuck Police eventually caught up with them, and this man 42 year old Philip Donofrio was fined the maximum $319 dollars for littering and was also arrested after police say they found heroin on him.
"The days of dumping in Naugatuck are over." Mayor Pete Hess said.
Tonight, Hess is leaving no doubt, announcing that anyone caught dumping in the river will not only get hit with the maximum fine, they’ll also lose their car.
"I would have rather seized his truck. If it wasn’t a rental we would have," Hess said.
The aggressive stance is part of an aggressive cleanup operation. The park remains closed while volunteers from Waterbury and Naugatuck known as “the river brigade” remove years of trash that littered the banks of the river and the water in it.
"Right near the Maple Street Bridge in Naugatuck, 12 tires, all types of metal all types of junk," Hess said.
Neighbors say after years of using this river as their secret hideaway for fishing and relaxing, just this summer, word apparently got out and was invaded by partiers and people who literally wanted to treat the river like their personal dump.
"People asked if they can dump and I said no you can’t," Ken Gagne said. "Neighbors have been calling the police."
For those wondering when this park reopen we pressed the mayor on that. He didn’t give a definitive date.
Right now he’s urging everyone to go to Hopbrook State Park. He did say if people are respectful, it should reopen in a month at the earliest.
