HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Park Street in Hartford has reopened following a gas leak on Thursday morning.
The leak was reported in the area of 286 Park St. just after 9:30 a.m.
Crews shut Park Street down from Washington to Hudson streets.
It reopened just before noon.
Buildings in the area had to be evacuated. Police said the people who were inside are sheltering in city buses.
It is unclear what caused the gas leak at this time.
