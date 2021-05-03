HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - People in a park in Hamden fled for their lives after a shooting on Saturday night.
It happened at Villano Park on Mill Rock Road around 9:20 p.m., according to police.
A 21-year-old New Haven resident was shot and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital by a friend.
Investigators said the victim was playing basketball at the park when he heard a single shot and started bleeding from his head. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Police said the park was full of people at the time.
After hearing the shot, they said the park emptied out with people running and fleeing for their lives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.