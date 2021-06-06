WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As the state bakes in its first heat wave of the year, again folks tried to cool off at state parks and beaches, forcing many to close early today.
Pretty much every single parking lot we drove past today was full.
Ocean Beach Park in New London closed early today and DEEP reported at least thirteen state parks closed early, all because of full parking lots.
The full lots at Prospect Beach in West Haven caused a lot of people to park in the neighborhoods close to the beach, which is allowed on some streets, if you have a sticker from the city.
If you don’t, you’ll get a hundred dollar ticket.
We saw some tucked in on some windshields and ran into a driver who got one.
“I actually got a ticket twenty minutes ago, literally twenty minutes ago. It makes no sense. There was literally no parking anywhere. I don’t know where they expect to park at," New Haven resident Taray Smart tells us.
Again, these tickets go for a hundred dollars.
If you head to a beach outside of your town, keep an eye out for where you’re allowed to park.
Some safety reminders as the heat wave continues.
Drink lots of water, try and avoid peak hours for high heat and humidity, and if you do have to be out all day, make shade to avoid the sun as much as you can.
