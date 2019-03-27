NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A parking enforcement employee was attacked in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, it happened on Orange Street between Elm and Court streets.
Capt. Anthony Duff of the New Haven Police Department said the employee was a member of the City of New Haven Traffic & Parking department.
The extent of the injuries are unknown.
There's also no word on a suspect.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
