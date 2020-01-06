WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Very soon, going out for dinner and drinks in West Hartford will be a little bit more expensive.
The price of parking is about to rise, but town leaders say if you’re not happy about the hike, blame the state.
Right now, the rate to park in Hartford is $1.50 per hour, but in less than a month that will seem like a bargain.
Joe Gonzalez knows how to make great pizza and build a successful business. He does both at the restaurant he manages, Barb’s Pizza, in West Hartford.
He says the key to success includes great ingredients and a great location, which Bar’s has in West Hartford center.
“A lot of people like West Hartford. It’s a beautiful town,” Gonzalez said.
Now, Gonzalez is worried about the increase of the rate of parking.
“It could hurt us in the long run,” Gonzalez said.
On February 1, the base parking charge will jump from $1.50 an hour to $1.60 an hour.
Town leaders insist they are only raising the rate to pay the 6.35 percent sales tax the state is now charging for all parking services.
“I’m fine with it because the state needs money to help the people that don’t have as much as we all do, so a little bit of increase in state tax doesn’t bother me at all,” said Cecil Adams.
Some are also upset that next month, the town will begin charging a 25-cent convenience fee if people pay to park with a credit card.
Town leaders blame increasing bank fees for the change.
“That’s a little ridiculous the fact that now on top of the additional fees, including the taxes now they are going to charge you for swiping your card,” said William Schwartz.
So far, most people say the increasing rate and fees won’t prevent them from going to West Hartford, but some say they will park on side streets or use Uber to avoid paying so much to park.
