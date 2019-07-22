HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Parking rates for some spots in Hartford are going up.
The Hartford Parking Authority said it will increase parking rates to $2 per hour in the “central downtown zone.”
That zone includes the areas from Ann Uccello Street to Prospect Street to the east, and from Church Street to Wells Street to the south. The area is comprised of 16 streets with a total of 480 on-street parking spaces.
The rates, which is $1 per hour right now, will increase to $2 on Aug. 5.
The parking authority said the rates on fringe streets surrounding the downtown central zone will stay at $1 per hour.
“Once complete and operational, the new zone will support both the downtown merchant base and a strong plan that meets the City’s needs for parking spaces and revenues for the next decade and beyond. The goals are to promote on-street parking availability, and reduce traffic congestion in the downtown area that is caused by double parking and vehicles circling to find on-street spaces,” the Hartford Parking Authority said in a statement.
Good job, Kaitlyn Naples, on proof reading before posting. Paragraph 4, The Rats? It is kind of bizarre to be charging $2 per hour, that's ridiculous. You must of been thinking of the Rat that approved that huh! LOL
