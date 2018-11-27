NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One of the most outspoken survivors of the Parkland school shooting delivered a speech here in Connecticut Tuesday night.
David Hogg says youth in Florida and our state are bound together by tragedy.
Hogg says he truly appreciates the opportunity to talk with young people about gun control and gun violence.
He hopes they're able to learn from his experiences because he says every time he speaks with an audience he's able to learn from them.
To most of the people in the crowd, Hogg needs no introduction.
The 18-year-old Marjorie Stoneman Douglas survivor has become one of the leading voices in the call for what advocates call common sense gun control.
“I knew about gun violence in America way before the shooting at my school,” said Hogg.
Tuesday night, Hogg spoke at Southern Connecticut State University.
He told the young men and women in the crowd the Florida survivors share a special relationship with the Connecticut teens because of the tragedy at Sandy Hook.
“We shouldn't wait for a mass shooting to change gun laws we shouldn't wait for the next person on a street corner to be killed we shouldn't wait for any other instance of gun violence to take action because today we need to take action so tomorrow somebody else doesn't die,” Hogg said.
Dante DiMartino-Hart is a sophomore at Stonington High School.
He says the way Hogg and other Marjorie Stoneman Douglas students have used their platform to demand change is an inspiration.
“I definitely do think that we can change things going on in this country and I do have hope that eventually people will come to their senses and put more restrictions on guns and influence gun control and have a lot more policies in place that prevent these things from happening,” said Hart.
But not everyone on campus agrees with Hogg's message.
Sarah O'Connor, the president of the SCSU College Republicans set up a table to educate students about a pro-gun organization just outside tonight's speech.
“I think that it should be heard on both sides and that's why we are here tonight, just to kind of give a, ‘hey we are here and there's a second side to this story,’” said O’Connor.
Back inside the Lyman Center, Hogg was energized.
He's still optimistic in the end his supporters have a powerful combination of momentum and optimism.
“The thing that I’ve really learned from going across the country and speaking to thousands of young people is that they really believe that they can make this change,” said Hogg.
Hogg’s speech was part of a program called Social Justice Month at SCSU. For more information on the events, click here.
