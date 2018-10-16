SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Southington police said they were performing a parole compliance check on a local man and ended up arresting him on drug and stolen vehicle charges.
Derick Markavich, 31, was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession near a school, illegal manufacturing/distributing of drugs and second-degree larceny.
Police said they conducted the check on Monday at Markavich's home on Norton Street.
Officers said they found a cardboard box in the basement containing multiple bags of marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, vape oil containing cannabis, digital scales, hypodermic needles, drug packaging bags and a crack cocaine pipe.
Markavich was also found to be in possession of a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle which was reported stolen.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Bristol on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.