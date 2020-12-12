HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 East in Hartford is back open following a multi-vehicle crash.
Officials said it happened on I-84 East prior to the tunnel between Exits 49 and 50 around 9:30 p.m.
A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision.
All of the occupants involved declined medical treatment.
State Police had to shut down part of I-84 East, but was reopened about an hour later.
The fact that other accidents occurred near the tunnel less than an hour prior to the multi-vehicle crash also factored into the decision to close down that part of I-84.
