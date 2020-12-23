Waterbury Back Ups

Heavy delays are seen along I-84 West after several vehicles were struck by debris Wednesday night.

 (Photo provided by CT DOT)

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - An ongoing investigation has forced State Police to shut down part of I-84 West in Waterbury.

Officials said that preliminary information suggests that several vehicles were damaged after being struck by debris.

Where the debris came from has still yet to be determined.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

I-84 West is closed between Exits 23 and 22.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

