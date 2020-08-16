NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-95 Northbound in Norwalk is closed Sunday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, officials said.
Norwalk PIO Lt. Paul Resnick said the highway is closed between Exits 15 and 16 and traffic is at a full stop.
State police, Norwalk EMS, Norwalk Fire, and Norwalk Police are responding to the crash.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
