ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A crash shut down a portion of Route 3 in Rocky Hill early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the area of 506 Cromwell Ave.
Cromwell Avenue between Elm and France streets was closed. There's no word on when the road will reopen.
The accident reconstruction team from the Cromwell Police Department was called to the scene to try to piece together what happened.
Video captured by Channel 3 showed how badly damaged the car was. It had to be towed from the scene.
Eversource was also called to the scene because a utility pole was struck and wires were said to be on the ground.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
People are speeding. Get these officers out there and start ticketing people.
